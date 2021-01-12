VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 66% against the US dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $138,747.01 and $68.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

