W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.63.

NYSE WRB opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

