Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stake Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,743 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of Wabash National worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,803,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 28.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,080,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 238,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wabash National by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 217,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wabash National by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 156,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.28 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

