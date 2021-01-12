Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Receives €111.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €116.20 ($136.71).

Several research analysts have commented on WCH shares. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

ETR WCH traded down €1.90 ($2.24) on Friday, hitting €119.35 ($140.41). 124,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67. Wacker Chemie AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €122.20 ($143.76). The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -9.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €111.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.47.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.