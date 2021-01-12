Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WKCMF. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $145.00 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.