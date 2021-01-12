Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $55.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

