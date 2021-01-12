Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 855 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after buying an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. 5,601,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

