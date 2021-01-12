Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after purchasing an additional 554,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. 2,946,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.40. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

