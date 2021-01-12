Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 288,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,793 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $64.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

