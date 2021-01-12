Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 3.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.33. 4,023,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

