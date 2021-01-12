Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,575,145. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 215,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,195. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.18. The stock has a market cap of $421.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

