Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $7,400,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,278 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 55,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. 7,771,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The company has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

