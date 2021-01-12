Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 167,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $10,088,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.40. 1,477,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

