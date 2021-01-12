Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0276 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of WBR traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.24. Waterloo Brewing Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) (TSE:WBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.2504325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

