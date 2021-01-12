Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WVE. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $469.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 39,496 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,978,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

