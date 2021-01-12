Waves (WAVES) One Day Volume Hits $164.95 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $628.97 million and $164.95 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $6.05 or 0.00017704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008221 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002450 BTC.

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,046,706 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

