WazirX (WRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.58 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One WazirX token can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $18.78 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00024690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00113664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00269773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00063999 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00064197 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

Buying and Selling WazirX

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

