WeBlock (WON) 1-Day Volume Hits $39,134.00

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, WeBlock has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One WeBlock token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. WeBlock has a total market capitalization of $68,905.96 and $39,134.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WeBlock alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00112250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065910 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062944 BTC.

WeBlock Token Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. The official message board for WeBlock is medium.com/@WeBlock. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip.

WeBlock Token Trading

WeBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.