Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,231 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $128,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,137,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,583 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,408 in the last 90 days. 5.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.41.

KBH stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.