Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 38,073 Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 226.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,073 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.62% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USAP. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, EVP Christopher M. Zimmer acquired 45,823 shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $258,441.72. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,714.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAP opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $37.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

