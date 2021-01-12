Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

