Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 21.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,706,000 after acquiring an additional 618,611 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849,525 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,257,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 218,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,801,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,519,000 after acquiring an additional 63,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 703,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,977 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

NYSE ARW opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.74.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,074 shares of company stock worth $2,300,433 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.