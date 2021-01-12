Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,200 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

FMNB stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

