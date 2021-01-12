Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.30% of Bel Fuse worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BELFB. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 7.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.7% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.86 million, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

