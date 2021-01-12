Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.18% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $357.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. Research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

