Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

