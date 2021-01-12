Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.55% of Aviat Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.80 million, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $66.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $217,437.12. Also, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,645.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock worth $1,273,626. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

