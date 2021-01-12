Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,020 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 555,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,042 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,159 shares in the company, valued at $57,276,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 111,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $5,574,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,733,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,036,920 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $918.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

