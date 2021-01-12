Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,595 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 43,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 272,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,789.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.