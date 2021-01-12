Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $367,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

