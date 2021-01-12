Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DXC Technology (DXC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/5/2021 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – DXC Technology is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – DXC Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – DXC Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – DXC Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,888,000. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

