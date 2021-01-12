Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

NASDAQ WB opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

