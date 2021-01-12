Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Down 0.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.24. 77,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 91,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a $0.0918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

In other Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee bought 6,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

