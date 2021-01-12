Wells Fargo & Company Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $155.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,941,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,370,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in Apple by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 86,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

