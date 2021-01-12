Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WES. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.98.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE WES opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.