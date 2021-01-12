Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,207. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

