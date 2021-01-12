Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

WPM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

