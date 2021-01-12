Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.12). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,633 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $14,260,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $12,627,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

