Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 540,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,286,000 after acquiring an additional 320,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 272,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,811. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

