Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.69.

Equifax stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

