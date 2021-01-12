Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.69.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.