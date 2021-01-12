Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

