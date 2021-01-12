Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,814 shares in the company, valued at $558,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,607 shares of company stock worth $2,662,811 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LADR opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 2.32. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

