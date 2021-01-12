Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.41

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.41 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 5987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $602.37 million, a PE ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $104.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 76.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 493,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

