Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

Wingstop stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.28. The company had a trading volume of 315,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,313. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

