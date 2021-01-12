WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the December 15th total of 149,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of DGRS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) by 2,891.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

