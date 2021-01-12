Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $74.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th.

WK stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,687,997.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $342,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,776,000 after purchasing an additional 101,712 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,051,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

