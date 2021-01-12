WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,593. WPP has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $69.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in WPP by 84.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WPP by 26.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.