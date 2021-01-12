WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE WPP opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in WPP in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WPP by 361.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 555,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WPP by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 2.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

