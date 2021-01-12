Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Short Interest Up 4,800.0% in December

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 4,800.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Wright Investors’ Service news, CEO Harvey P. Eisen bought 582,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

IWSH stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Wright Investors’ Service has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States.

